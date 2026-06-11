Video shows alleged drunk driver plowing through Florida Ironman race: "He's gonna kill someone"

An alleged drunk driver is facing numerous felony charges after he was accused of plowing through an Ironman race in Florida last month, and the entire dramatic incident was caught on video.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Officer Ernesto Valerio, with the Specialized Traffic Unit, was blocking traffic on May 16 so that Ironman athletes could complete their 26.2-mile run when he heard on the radio that a driver was moving through the bike and run courses, putting athletes and spectators in danger.

Valerio caught up with the driver and tried to pull him over several times, but was not successful. Dash cam video also showed the driver moving through the race course several times, nearly hitting athletes, according to the sheriff's office.

"We gotta stop this guy," Valerio can be heard saying. "He's gonna kill someone."

The video also showed an officer who was riding a motorcycle putting his own life in danger to try and stop the driver.

Valerio finally stopped the driver by conducting a PIT maneuver at the intersection of Riverside Park Place and Park Street, with nearby officers assisting with the arrest.

Darrell Simon Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

"We are incredibly proud of our officers for putting their lives on the line in this moment to protect the Ironman athletes and spectators from what could have been a tragedy," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The driver, identified as 62-year-old Darrell Simon, was arrested on eight felony charges and more than ten misdemeanors and violations.

According to the sheriff's office, this was Simon's third DUI arrest in the past 10 years.