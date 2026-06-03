Bodycam video shows arrest of alleged drunk driver who hit, killed toll booth worker in Daytona

Newly released body camera video shows the arrest of a woman accused of hitting and killing a toll booth worker in Daytona Beach Shores.

Investigators said a pickup truck slammed into the toll booth Monday afternoon, killing the worker just seconds after she began her shift.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said 35-year-old Deanna Harrell had been drinking at a bar before the crash.

Authorities said 911 callers later reported an erratic driver on the beach. Deputies said Harrell continued driving after the crash before getting stuck in the sand.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said surveillance footage shows the victim, identified as Tammie Jo Baker, entering the booth moments before the crash.

"At 12:38, she enters that booth. At 12:40, she's dead. At 12:39, EMS is on location," said Chitwood.

Chitwood said Baker was killed about 35 seconds after entering the booth.

"Our job is to build a case to make sure that Tammie Jo and her family get justice," he said.

Officials said Harrell is facing vehicular homicide charges.