South Florida communities honor veterans on Veterans Day, including ceremony in Fort Lauderdale

Communities across South Florida gathered to honor military veterans on Veterans Day, recognizing the men and women who served the nation.

In Fort Lauderdale, service members were honored during a ceremony held underneath the F-86 Sabrejet at Holiday Park.

"A lot of people don't realize how much we've actually done and how much we've actually sacrificed," said Devin Seymour, a Navy veteran who retired in 1993 due to an injury. "Being away from family so long at different points in time and doing different things, putting our lives on the line for everyone."

Seymour, who grew up in Liberty City, credited his military experience with giving him essential life skills.

"By going into the military, I can honestly say I learned how to take care of my kids, take care of my family, and be the man that I am, and take care of everything at home that I need to take care of," Seymour said.

Other veterans expressed pride in their military service.

"I joined the Marine Corps back in '81, and it was a great experience," said Mark Dibuono. "I'd do it all over again."

Fort Lauderdale Vice Mayor Ben Sorensen, who has served in the Navy for 18 years, spoke about the meaning of putting on the uniform.

"It's one of the greatest honors of my life to put on a uniform and know that not only am I modeling what I think is important for our daughters to see, willingness to serve, but also because I believe in the ideals of our country and what we stand for," Sorensen said.

For many, mutual support remains critical after leaving the military.

"We have a veterans' coffee every week and just nothing but problems with the vets. Agent Orange, it's PTSD. It's just one thing after the other, so camaraderie is so important that we can sit and talk to each other and get the help that we need," said Air Force veteran Fred Ciliberto.