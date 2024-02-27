Veteran Miramar Fire captain arrested on DUI, hit-and-run charges

FORT LAUDERDALE — Serious charges have been filed against a veteran Miramar Fire Department captain.

He is not only facing multiple DUI charges but he is also accused of a hit-and-run and leaving the scene of an accident.

Fifty-nine-year-old Trend Krindell Welters appeared in bond court on Tuesday.

Broward County Sheriff's Office said a victim said he struck his car and took off, and said Welters was seen running into road signs. When he was stopped in Weston at a service station not far from I-75 and Royal Palm Boulevard, he reportedly showed signs of impairment and there was alcohol on his breath.

When a BSO deputy asked him how much he drank, he reportedly said, "A lot," and said he was "embarrassed" and "messed up."

BSO said he refused to take a breath test.

He is charged with DUI first offense, DUI with damage to a person or property, leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property, and hit-and-run.

A judge in bond court read the charges and said he found probable cause for them.

A spokeswoman for the Miramar Fire Department said Welters had been with the department for 28 years and said that because of "internal and external" investigations, she could not comment further.

Bond was set at $2000 and Welters was ordered to stay away from alcohol.