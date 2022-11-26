Versailles restaurant, bakery founder Felipe A. Valls Sr., has died

MIAMI -- Felipe A. Valls Sr., owner of what is arguably the most famous restaurant/bakery in Little Havana, has died.

Founded by Cuban-born Valls in 1971, Versailles is a popular restaurant among local Cuban exiles and tourists for its cuisine and connection to anti-Castro politics.

Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain drinks a Cuban coffee with Felipe Valls, Sr. during a campaign visit to Versailles, a Cuban restaurant, in the Little Havana neighborhood on Nov. 16, 2011 in Miami, Fla. (credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The opening of Versailles Restaurant 51 years ago marked the onset of ful­filling Valls' vision for a Cuban hub.

His goal was to create a place where families could enjoy high quality food at affordable prices. At the time, Little Havana's Calle Ocho had not yet become the bustling business and commerce center it is today. Miami was rapidly increasing in population and diversity, however, and Felipe foresaw this location becoming a central spot in the changing city.

As Valls had hoped, the time and investment spent building and nurturing Ver­sailles paid off. Cuban customers-hungry as much for nostalgia as for food-and the curious Miami locals came in droves. The mass appeal of this Eighth Street restaurant far exceeded his expectations; it drew crowds from all over the globe. Eventually, he opened Versailles Bakery.

An extension of the Versailles brand is Cafe Versailles, a Cuban coffee and pas­try stand inspired by the "Ventanita" and bakery. There are currently five Cafe Versailles stands located at the Miami International Airport.

Valls viewed the success and the significance of Versailles as a reflection of his passion and dedication, as well as that of his staff, the patrons and the ever-evolving dynamic of the City of Miami.