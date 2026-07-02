Venezuelan telenovela actor accused of indecent exposure near a Doral children's playground, records show

A Venezuelan telenovela actor was arrested Wednesday on indecent exposure charges after Doral police said he was found committing a lewd act near children at a country club in the city.

Venezuelan actor Franklin Virgüez is facing an indecent exposure charge after an incident at a Doral country club Miami-Dade Corrections

According to arrest records, Franklin Virgüez, 72, was seen at the Doral Park Country Club, located at 5001 NW 104th Avenue, in a gray vehicle exposing himself publicly.

The report said a victim saw Virgüez sitting inside a Chevrolet Trax masturbating with his penis fully exposed. When officers responded, the victim said that he was concerned due to there being several children playing at a nearby playground.

The victim recorded a video of the incident and provided it to police. Officers were then able to connect Virgüez, whose full name is Franklin Jose Virgüez Dun, as the owner of the car due to the vehicle's license plate and a photo lineup.

When police arrived to his Doral home to arrest him, the report said that they noted that his pants had stains in the front crotch area that appeared consistent with semen.

Authorities say that Virguez was read his Miranda Rights in Spanish and declined to make a statement without an attorney present.

According to jail records, he is facing an indecent exposure charge, with his bond set at $2500.