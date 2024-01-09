Vehicle from Sunday's deadly shooting near Hard Rock Stadium found

MIAMI - A vehicle a gunman was in before he fatally shot a man leaving Sunday's Miami Dolphins game at the Hard Rock Stadium has been found.

Miami Gardens police say it was recovered in West Palm Beach.

The Miami Dolphins game against the Buffalo Bills ended around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday. As people were streaming out of the stadium, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they received a call just before midnight about a shooting near a Walmart on NW 27th Avenue just down the road.

Miami Gardens police said their preliminary investigation revealed that Dylan Isaacs, 30, and a few of his friends were walking through traffic after leaving the game when they got into an argument with someone in a vehicle. Shots were fired and Isaacs was killed.

Isaac's friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help his mother with funeral arrangements, burial, and travel costs to Miami to bring her son home to Six Nations, Canada where he will laid to rest.

According to the GoFundMe Page, Isaac, who was a Buffalo fan, was walking through traffic with friends after the Bills' win and got into an argument with a man who tried to hit them with his vehicle. When the man tried to drive off, Isaac and company reportedly went after him. That's when the man stopped, got out, and shot Issacs, according to the GoFundMe page.

Jae Jackson said he was just leaving a nearby gym and watching fans funnel out of the area when he heard four gunshots and ran over.

"I heard what sounded like four thuds. The next thing you know everyone was running and I ducked down and then I ran over to help him," he said.

Jackson said Isaac's girlfriend came over and told him he was strong.

"At that moment he actually lifted his arm up so there was hope and maybe like 30 seconds later his eyes rolled up and that was it," said Jackson. "He was with his girlfriend and his brother. Nobody deserves to die for something like that."

Officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department's Dolphin Game Detail arrived in minutes and began life-saving measures.

Shortly after, Miami-Dade Fire Recuse arrived and pronounced Isaace dead. "

"It was sad. It was sad," said Jackson.

On Isaac's Facebook page, it said he was from Brantford, Ontario, and was living in Hollywood.

Police said the person who fired the deadly shots fled the area. They are now working to identify the shooter and the recovered vehicle may provide a valuable clue.