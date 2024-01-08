Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Gardens police death investigation near Hard Rock Stadium

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Miami Gardens police conducting death investigation near Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens police conducting death investigation near Hard Rock Stadium 01:52

MIAMI - An apparent death investigation is underway in Miami Gardens just blocks from Hard Rock Stadium.

The Miami Dolphins game against the Buffalo Bills ended around 11:15 p.m. Sunday night. As people were streaming out of the stadium, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they received a call just before midnight about a shooting near a Walmart on NW 27th Avenue just down the road.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed that no one was taken to a hospital.

Miami Gardens police cordoned off the area with crime scene tape and several bags of evidence were collected. A body was loaded into a medical examiner's van and driven away.

Police have not released any details of their investigation. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

John MacLauchlan
john-maclauchlan-600x450.jpg

John MacLauchlan joined the CBSMiami.com digital team in February 2007.

First published on January 8, 2024 / 5:55 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.