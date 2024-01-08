Miami Gardens police death investigation near Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI - An apparent death investigation is underway in Miami Gardens just blocks from Hard Rock Stadium.

The Miami Dolphins game against the Buffalo Bills ended around 11:15 p.m. Sunday night. As people were streaming out of the stadium, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they received a call just before midnight about a shooting near a Walmart on NW 27th Avenue just down the road.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed that no one was taken to a hospital.

Miami Gardens police cordoned off the area with crime scene tape and several bags of evidence were collected. A body was loaded into a medical examiner's van and driven away.

Police have not released any details of their investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.