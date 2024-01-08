Miami Dolphins fall to Buffalo 21-14 as Bills claim AFC East title

MIAMI -- The Miami Dolphins on Sunday fumbled the halftime lead Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium as the Buffalo Bills came back to win the game 21-14 and claim the AFC East title.

At halftime of the final game of the 2023 NFL regular season, the Dolphins led the Bills 14-7 during a game that was full of back-and-forth twists.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the football during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Wilfredo Lee / AP

Josh Allen threw not one, but two interceptions in the end zone. Tua Tagovailoa was picked off, too.

The loss means the Dolphins will now have to go on the road to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive.

Dolphins to travel to Kansas

There's a snowstorm that forecasters say might bring several inches of snow to Kansas City later this week, and the low temperature there on Saturday night is expected to be somewhere around zero.

It's a cold reality for the Dolphins after a disappointing loss to the Bills in what essentially was the AFC East championship game - missing out on a chance to be the No. 2 seed and win a division title for the first time in 15 years.

The Miami team entered December with a 2½-game lead in the division race but fell short in the end.

The last gasp came with 1:13 left, when Tua Tagovailoa - an MVP candidate, it seemed, for much of the season - threw his second interception of the night.

So now, a short week awaits, and so do odds that'll likely be piled considerably higher than that new snow in Kansas City will be next weekend.

The Dolphins fell from No. 2 to No. 6 in the AFC and now have to pack the parkas and mittens for a trip to visit the Chiefs on Saturday night.

Who will take the field for the Dolphins?

Still unclear: who'll actually be playing for Miami.

The Dolphins already knew they had lost top defenders Jaelan Phillips (Achilles tendon) and Bradley Chubb (knee) to season-ending injuries.

Cornerback Xavien Howard was among those also out Sunday, along with the team's touchdown-record-setting running back Raheem Mostert and speedy receiver Jaylen Waddle. A slew of other players, top receiver Tyreek Hill among them, are also dealing with injury issues. Linebacker Jerome Baker was hobbling throughout the second half.

And it all got worse against the Bills with the departure of a pair of edge rushers. Andrew Van Ginkel left Sunday night with a foot injury and Cameron Goode was carted off with a knee injury, one that came as Miami was giving up a 96-yard punt return touchdown to Deonte Hardy that tied the game in the fourth.

For starters, it's now 15 seasons and counting without an AFC East title for the Dolphins - the 2008 team finished 11-5 to win the division. New England won the first 11 AFC East crowns of that span, and Buffalo has now won the last four.

The only franchises that have gone longer than the Dolphins without winning a division title: Cleveland, Las Vegas and the New York Jets.

The Dolphins have used 13 different starting quarterbacks in those 15 years, along with seven head coaches. There have been zero home playoff games, zero playoff wins and next weekend's trip to Kansas City will mark the third playoff appearance of that span.

The night was lost. The AFC East was lost. An 11-6 record still goes into the books as the best regular season for the Dolphins in 15 years, though that sort of perspective was difficult to find as the final seconds of Sunday night ticked away.