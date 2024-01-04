U.S. Mint issues commemorative coins celebrating Harriet Tubman. Here's what they look like.

Starting Thursday, admirers of Harriet Tubman and numismatists alike can buy coins commemorating the famed abolitionist and human rights activist issued by the U.S. Mint.

The agency is offering a $5 gold coin, a $1 silver dollar and a clad half-dollar, featuring designs depicting three different eras in Tubman's life, including her historic role of transporting enslaved people to freedom through the Underground Railroad. The coins can be purchased individually or as part of a set.

"We hope this program will honor the life and legacy of Harriet Tubman and inspire others to learn more about this amazing woman," Ventris C. Gibson, director of the U.S. Mint, said in a statement.

Gibson signed 250 Certificates of Authenticity for the 2024 Harriet Tubman Three-Coin Proof Set, which will be randomly inserted into unmarked sets.

Front of $5 gold coin commemorating abolitionist Harriet Tubman. U.S. Mint

Front of $1 silver coin showing Harriet Tubman. U.S. Mint

Obverse side of half dollar coin bearing the likeness of Harriet Tubman. U.S. Mint

A one-month pre-sale period of the coins for a discounted price begins Jan. 4 at noon Eastern time and ends Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. They can be purchased at www.usmint.gov or by calling the agency at (800) 872-6468.

Sales will include a surcharge of $35 for each $5 gold coin; $10 for each silver dollar; $5 for each half dollar; and $50 for each three-coin set. The proceeds will go to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn, New York.