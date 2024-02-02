US Marshals show up at Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo's home to seize assets

MIAMI — The U.S. Marshal's Office has just arrived at Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo's Coconut Grove home after being ordered by a federal court to seize $63,500,000 of his assets last month.

In a writ of execution filed on January 9, the United States District Court ordered marshals to seize Carollo's cash, goods, and land.

The seized cash and property will be used to satisfy a federal civil judgment.

Ivan Taylor/CBS News Miami

According to CBS News Miami's Ivan Taylor, who is on the scene, U.S. Marshals arrived at Carollo's home around 1:30 p.m. Friday and placed three documents on his front door, stating that the seizure had begun. One document was a notice of U.S. Marshal Levy and another was a writ of final judgment. It appears that no one was home at the time of notice.

Taylor said that he had reached out to Carollo for comment, but he has not responded.

Later Friday afternoon, Carollo's attorney Marc Sarnoff appeared outside of his home to take pictures and evidence of the notices.

"We're just representing the commissioner and his wife's best interests because this is marital property," he told Taylor and other media outlets who were on scene. "And, the court's not made a determination. And, we just want to make sure their rights are protected and that they're afforded some due process."

Carollo's wife, Marjorie who is on the property's title and mortgage, has no judgment against her, Sernoff added, reiterating that the notices are only for Carollo himself. He also said that it is subject to an appeal.

"Commissioner Carollo's personal assets are subject to a potential seizure -- it hasn't happened yet," Sarnoff said.

Sarnoff also criticized the U.S. Marshals' actions, saying that it was "inappropriate" of them to touch the Carollos' property.

"I think it's a product of not being careful," he added.

Sarnoff then told reporters that he hopes that one of the judges will rule over the older judgments:

"That's what we're looking for: due process," he said. "We're looking for the judges to actually not sit on things but to take rulings."

"By the way: legal purgatory is worse than being in heaven and worse than being in hell," Sarnoff added. "And, that's where we are -- legal purgatory."

Sarnoff told Taylor and others that despite the notices, the Carollos will still be able to enter and exit their home because they're entitled to their marital property. He then took a phone call in the media gaggle and dismissed reporters.



Last November, a federal court ordered the city to garnish the commissioner's wages after he was liable in June for violating the First Amendment rights of two businessmen who accused him of trying to destroy their businesses as political retaliation.

Carollo was accused of orchestrating a vendetta against William Fuller and Martin Pinilla, the operators of a string of businesses along the Little Havana business corridor that includes the iconic Ball & Chain nightclub because they supported a rival candidate for political office.



Jurors in the civil trial ordered Carollo to pay $63.5 million in total to the men as a result of the verdict.

According to a federal order, Carollo is ordered to pay $34.3 million with interest to Fuller and $29.2 million with interest to Pinilla.



This is a developing story. Tune into CBS News Miami on air and online for updates.