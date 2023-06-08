Miami commission to meet for first time since Commissioner Carollo verdict

MIAMI - The Miami city commission is scheduled to meet Thursday. It will be the first time since Commissioner Joe Carollo was found liable for violating the First Amendment rights of two Little Havana business owners.

It was a five year battle with between the business owners, Bill Fuller and his partner Martin Pinilla, and the commissioner. Fuller and Pinilla, who own the popular Ball & Chain bar and lounge along with several other properties, claim they lost millions after Carollo sent code enforcement and police after them for supporting a political rival back in 2017.

In the suit, the owners claimed that Carollo pressured code enforcement officers to visit at least two of their venues on dozens of occasions and that he wanted to have their liquor licenses pulled.

Last week a jury ruled that Carollo violated their right to free speech and he was ordered to pay more than $63 million dollars in damages to the two business owners.

Some community leaders and former elected officials have called for Carollo's resignation or for Gov Ron DeSantis to step in and take action.

They wanted an item placed on the agenda for Thursday's meeting to address Carollo's standing. It's not clear, however, if that will be discussed.

On Wednesday, the city of Miami released a statement indicating they are standing by Carollo.

"We believe elected officials are entitled and afforded to a defense until the completion of the appellate process. We are optimistic that the appeals process will be favorable for District 3 Commissioner Joe Carollo," according to the statement.

The statement also said that Carollo's $2 million in legal fees will be paid by the city's excess carrier coverage and not taxpayer dollars.

In a statement, Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes said the city has no financial responsibility when it comes to the damages awarded because it was not part of the litigation.

He also stated that "there is a statute that prohibits the City of Miami from paying a judgment for intentional conduct, which is how the jury found."

As for Carollo's expected appeal of the verdict, Reyes said that the city will be on the hook for his legal expenses.

"The City of Miami must continue paying the legal expenses of the appeal process because it is established in the Florida Statutes and precedents set by the Florida Supreme Court. If the City of Miami refuses to continue paying Commissioner Carollo's legal expenses, he may seek reimbursement of attorney's fees and sue for indemnification if he later prevails in Fuller v. Carollo," according to his statement.