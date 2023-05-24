Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami redistricting put on pause

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - It's back to the drawing board for Miami after a U.S. District judge ordered the city to draw a new voting map ahead of upcoming elections for three city commission seats.

The ruling, which would create different district boundaries in Miami, follows a lawsuit brought by community groups accusations that the maps adopted last year broke up Coconut Grove, Overtown and other neighborhoods to hit racial or ethnic quotas.

Miami's top lawyer, city attorney Victoria Mendez, said in a statement, "We are disappointed with the court's decision as it is still our position that the city complied with the Voting Rights Act. We will be reviewing our options on how to best proceed."

CBS News Miami will continue to closely follow developments in this story and update you as developments warrant.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 24, 2023 / 4:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.