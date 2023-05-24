Miami redistricting put on pause

MIAMI - It's back to the drawing board for Miami after a U.S. District judge ordered the city to draw a new voting map ahead of upcoming elections for three city commission seats.

The ruling, which would create different district boundaries in Miami, follows a lawsuit brought by community groups accusations that the maps adopted last year broke up Coconut Grove, Overtown and other neighborhoods to hit racial or ethnic quotas.

Miami's top lawyer, city attorney Victoria Mendez, said in a statement, "We are disappointed with the court's decision as it is still our position that the city complied with the Voting Rights Act. We will be reviewing our options on how to best proceed."

CBS News Miami will continue to closely follow developments in this story and update you as developments warrant.