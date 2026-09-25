FIU expert says reported Army Cuba message may be timed to influence South Florida voters, not signal attack

South Florida experts and officials are reacting to a recent CBS News report suggesting that a new internal message from the U.S. Army may lay the groundwork for potential action around Cuba.

A Florida International University defense expert said the reported planning for military action should be viewed as routine rather than evidence of an imminent operation.

Brian Fonseca, FIU's vice provost for defense and national security research, said the message is a standard request.

"This is a planning exercise, a planning activity," Fonseca said. "Not necessarily an invasion order."

Fonseca said the types of personnel reportedly being considered suggest preparations for humanitarian assistance rather than combat operations.

"It's about how the U.S. can deploy instruments of power to both address the humanitarian crisis," he said, "and, by the way, provoke the kinds of change or get to the kind of change they want to see in terms of democratic progression."

Fonseca added that the timing of this information could also play into the upcoming election.

"I think part of this timing may not be coincidental. It may be aligned with the interest in trying to inspire the South Florida vote to rally around the administration," he said, "and not necessarily fall into the trap of mismanaged expectations."

While at a ribbon-cutting event Friday, CBS News Miami asked Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar about the military message.

"Before Trump leaves the White House, Cuba will be free. Free from the Castros," she said.