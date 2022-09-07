University of South Florida group challenging Gov. DeSantis' "Stop Woke Act"

MIAMI – MIAMI – A group from the University of South Florida filed a lawsuit.

It's challenging the "Stop Woke Act."

The state law restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in the classrooms.

It also limits how they can be addressed in workplace training.

The lawsuit says that each concept addresses matters of public concern.

And that is protected by the first amendment.

There are at least four challenges to the law at this point.

