Watch CBS News
Local News

University of South Florida group challenging Gov. DeSantis' "Stop Woke Act"

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Stop Woke Act Challenge
Stop Woke Act Challenge 00:25

MIAMI – MIAMI – A group from the University of South Florida filed a lawsuit.

It's challenging the "Stop Woke Act."

The state law restricts the way race-related concepts can be taught in the classrooms.

It also limits how they can be addressed in workplace training.

The lawsuit says that each concept addresses matters of public concern.

And that is protected by the first amendment.

There are at least four challenges to the law at this point. 

It also limits how they can be addressed in workplace training.

The lawsuit says that each concept addresses matters of public concern.

And that is protected by the first amendment.

There are at least four challenges to the law at this point. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 6:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.