2 people died after being pulled from Brownsville house fire

MIAMI - Two people pulled out of a burning home in Brownsville early Friday morning have died.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, they received word of the fire at NW 19 Avenue and NW 53 Street just after 3 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, the house was engulfed in flames and smoke billowed out of the windows. As fire crews worked to put out the fire, they searched the home and found a man and woman.

Both were pulled from the home and EMTs performed CPR as they were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Despite medical efforts, both succumbed to their injuries, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Miami-Dade police homicide detectives and arson investigators, along with arson investigators with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, have launched an investigation into what started the fire.