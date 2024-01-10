US Marshals ordered to seize Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo's assets

MIAMI - The U.S. Marshal's Office has been ordered by a federal court to seize $63,500 in assets from Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo.

In a writ of execution filed Tuesday, the United States District Court ordered marshals to seize Carollo's cash, goods, and land.

The seized cash and property will be used to satisfy a federal civil judgment.

Last November, a federal court ordered the city to garnish the commissioner's wages after he was liable in June for violating the First Amendment rights of two businessmen who accused him of trying to destroy their businesses as political retaliation.

Carolla was accused of orchestrating a vendetta against William Fuller and Martin Pinilla, the operators of a string of businesses along the Little Havana business corridor that includes the iconic Ball & Chain nightclub because they supported a rival candidate for political office.

Jurors in the civil trial ordered Carollo to pay $63.5 million in total to the men as a result of the verdict.

According to a federal order, Carollo is ordered to pay $34.3 million with interest to Fuller and $29.2 million with interest to Pinilla.

