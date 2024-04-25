Two men arrested in deadly shooting outside Lauderhill lounge

Two men arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Lauderhill last February

FORT LAUDERDALE - Two men have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting earlier this year in Lauderhill.

In the early morning hours of February 7th, Christopher Fletcher was shot in the parking of a strip plaza on University Drive near 45th Street. Fletcher was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.

According to police, the two men were seen inside of The Spot Lounge Bar & Grill, near where the shooting took place, for "several hours" before the shooting happened, arriving and leaving in what detectives believe to be a BMW SUV.

Police said a fight led to the gunfire.

Surveillance video from the shopping plaza shows a man firing an assault-style rifle and an SUV speeding away.

A second man was also injured in the shooting. He went to the Florida Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

During the investigation, detectives identified two men they believed to be involved and warrants were issued for their arrest.

On Thursday, 28-year-old Damar Andrews and 20-year-old Jahiem Dixon were arrested in Sacramento, California. They are now awaiting extradition to South Florida.