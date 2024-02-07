Deadly shooting at Lauderhill shopping plaza
FORT LAUDERDALE - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Lauderhill strip mall.
According to Lauderhill police, they received a call about the shooting at the shopping plaza in the 4500 block of N University Drive around 3:30 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.
Police said shortly they received word that a man had arrived at Florida Medical Center with a gunshot injury that was non-life threatening.
Investigators are now trying to determine what led to the shooting.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.