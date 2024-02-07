Deadly shooting at Lauderhill shopping plaza

Watch CBS News
By John MacLauchlan

FORT LAUDERDALE - An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Lauderhill strip mall.

According to Lauderhill police, they received a call about the shooting at the shopping plaza in the 4500 block of N University Drive around 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.

Police said shortly they received word that a man had arrived at Florida Medical Center with a gunshot injury that was non-life threatening.

Investigators are now trying to determine what led to the shooting. 

