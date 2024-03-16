Police searching for 2 suspects they believe are connected to deadly Lauderhill double shooting

LAUDERHILL — Police are asking for the public's help in finding two men whom they suspect to be involved in a deadly double shooting out of Broward County last month.

Lauderhill Police told CBS News Miami that they are searching for two suspects they believe were involved in the shooting at a local shopping plaza that resulted in the death of 34-year-old Christopher Fletcher and another man's hospitalization in February.

According to police, the suspects were seen inside of The Spot Lounge Bar & Grill — near where the shooting took place — for "several hours" before the incident occurred, arriving and leaving in what detectives believe to be a BMW SUV. The first suspect was seen wearing a camouflage hooded sweater while the other had on a black hooded sweater.

Lauderhill Police told CBS Miami that they received the call around 3:30 a.m. on February 7 when they were alerted about the incident on the 4500 block of North University Drive. When officers arrived, they found Fletcher on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite being rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, he died from his injuries.

The second victim walked into Florida Medical Center and was treated with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound before he was also transported to Broward Health.

Investigators told CBS News Miami at the time that a fight led up to the shooting, but they were unsure about what prompted the disagreement.