Two arrested in burglary of Baltimore boxing champion Gervonta Davis' Florida mansion

BALTIMORE - Two men were arrested in connection to a burglary at boxing champion Gervonta Davis' home in Parkland, Florida.

According to jail records, Jamariel Johnson, 21, of Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, and Tafari Clauzel, 21, of North Lauderdale, Florida, have been charged with burglary, grand theft and grand theft auto.

Davis, from Baltimore, said his Florida home was burglarized while in jail after a judge revoked his home detention sentence. The court said Davis violated his 90-day home sentence for a hit-and-run crash that injured four people in Baltimore in 2020.

He was ordered to spend the rest of his sentence in a Baltimore City jail.

On June 2, police said Davis' Florida home was ransacked.

According to our media partner at The Baltimore Banner, surveillance video captured three people using a hammer and door stopper to smash their way into the mansion on Lemongrass Drive in the Parkland Golf & Country Club.

Inside, they found a bowl with car keys and gained access to two garages that contained five luxury cars: a 2020 Lamborghini Urus; 2022 Ferrari SF90; 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT; and 2022 Dodge Charger Hellcat, The Baltimore Banner reports.

The thieves took off with the vehicles and stole other belongings, including clothing, bags and electronics. The total loss was about $2 million, according to The Baltimore Banner.

He is a boxing superstar, touting a perfect 29-0 record with 27 knockouts.

His last fight, a hotly anticipated lightweight bout against Ryan Garcia two weeks ago, was fought in front of a sellout crowd of 20,842 at T-Mobile Arena. Davis beat Garcia by knockout in the seventh round.