Two-alarm fire tears through Miami-Dade home near Kendall; two victims found inside

A two-alarm fire ripped through a home in Southwest Miami-Dade early Friday, prompting a massive response from firefighters and leading to the discovery of two victims inside, officials said.

The blaze broke out in a home around 10800 SW 67th Drive, near Kendall. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said 18 fire units were dispatched to the scene to bring the intense flames under control.

While battling the fire, crews discovered two people inside the home. Miami-Dade Police said at least one of the victims had a gunshot wound to the head.

Authorities said the fire may have started after a lit cigarette ignited a bed, though the official cause remains under investigation. The identities of the victims have not been released, and police are working to determine whether foul play was involved.