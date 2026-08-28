Tua Tagovailoa booed by Miami crowd in Falcons debut; Atlanta beats Dolphins 17-12

Tua Tagovailoa led a touchdown drive but lost a fumble while playing the first quarter for Atlanta against his former team, and the Falcons beat the Miami Dolphins 17-12 on Friday night.

Tagovailoa was booed as he took the field and finished 7 of 8 for 95 yards while playing three series. The 28-year-old spent his first six seasons with Miami before the Dolphins released him in March.

On his first series, Tagovailoa led a 60-yard drive, capped by Brian Robinson Jr.'s 3-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.

Tagovailoa fumbled the snap to start Atlanta's second drive and Miami recovered. His third drive also ended in a turnover when Dolphins linebacker Jackson Woodard recovered Robinson's fumble at the Miami 13.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) celebrates with teammates during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Lynne Sladky

He was replaced by Cooper Rush, who went 13 of 18 for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Michael Penix Jr., the Falcons' starter for nine games last season who returned to practice Monday, participated in warmups but didn't play. He had been sidelined since last November with a torn ACL in his left knee.

Riley Patterson kicked four field goals for the Dolphins, who didn't score a preseason touchdown after their opening drive against Washington on Aug. 14.

The Falcons (2-1) used a smattering of starters for limited plays while the Dolphins (0-3) went with reserves.

Starting tight end Kyle Pitts also played the first quarter, catching three passes for 59 yards for Atlanta.

Miami quarterback Malik Willis sat for the second consecutive week. He appeared only in the opening series at Washington.

After Patterson's 46-yard field goal early in the second, Rush connected with Jack Velling for a 3-yard TD pass to make it 14-3.

Patterson and Atlanta's Nick Folk exchanged field goals in the final two minutes of the first half.

Cam Miller started for the second consecutive week for Miami and went 7 of 16 for 71 yards. Mark Gronowski replaced Miller in the second half and went 4 of 8 for 97 yards. He also ran for 28 yards on four carries.

Miami had a chance to end its touchdown drought, but Theo Wease Jr. dropped Gronoski's pass in the end zone midway through the third quarter. The drive stalled and Patterson kicked his third field goal, a 26-yarder.

Up next

Falcons: At Pittsburgh in their season opener on Sept. 13.

Dolphins: Open the season at Las Vegas on Sept. 13.

___

See AP's full NFL coverage here