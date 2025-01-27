Trump touts immigration crackdown to Republican leaders at Doral Resort amid ICE raids

MIAMI - Border security measures are ramping up just one week into President Donald Trump's second term, with the president reiterating his tough stance on immigration during a stop in Doral on Monday.

"We have to get the bad ones out. We have many murderers, many very bad people in our country that we've allowed because of a ridiculous, actually stupid, open border policy," Trump said at a conference with Republican leaders at Trump National Doral.

The president outlined his administration's immigration policies, highlighting an end to "catch and release" and a commitment to deporting all trespassers apprehended at the border.

"We halted all illegal entry, we have successfully ended catch and release and we're deporting 100% of all new trespassers apprehended at the border," Trump said.



Trump's comments followed several Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in South Florida over the weekend.

One Brownsville man told CBS News Miami that his wife, a Venezuelan national, was detained during a raid.

"It was good, everything was good and then they came and snatched her," the man said, adding that three others were also taken during the operation.

The immigration crackdown has sparked tensions internationally.

On Sunday, Colombian President Gustavo Petro clashed with Trump after Colombia sent planes carrying deported immigrants back to the U.S.

Trump responded by threatening tariffs, ultimately prompting Petro to agree to cooperate.

"We're taking them back and they're going to take them back fast. If they don't, they'll pay a very high economic price," Trump said, warning of immediate tariffs and sanctions.

Meanwhile, dozens of people with immigration concerns lined up Monday morning outside the Miramar ICE office, seeking to update their paperwork.

ICE officials have confirmed that additional raids are planned in the coming days.

The president's visit underscored his administration's firm stance on immigration enforcement as federal authorities continue to conduct operations in South Florida and beyond.