Anxious relatives await word on loved ones outside ICE facility in Miramar

Anxious relatives wait outside ICE facility in Miramar for word on their loved ones

Anxious relatives wait outside ICE facility in Miramar for word on their loved ones

Anxious relatives wait outside ICE facility in Miramar for word on their loved ones

MIRMAR - Anxious relatives waited outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Miramar on Monday morning waiting for word on their loved ones.

The Homeland Security Investigation's (HSI) Miami office shared on X that federal law enforcement agencies conducted several immigration enforcement operations on Sunday. Meanwhile, agents from ICE's Miami office reported detaining some undocumented migrants on various offenses across South Florida, including in Broward and Martin counties.

Outside the Miramar facility, a woman was waiting to find out what was happening with her son.

"I'm just waiting on my loved one inside to see if you know how it is because honestly, he missed one of the court dates," said the woman who did not want to be identified.

She said he had received a letter in the mail from ICE. She doesn't remember exactly what it said other than one word - deportation. She said she drove him to the facility to get things sorted out.

"Terrified. I'm very terrified," she said. "You know, I'm just hoping for the best for my loved one and everyone else."

The woman said she and her son came to South Florida legally from Jamaica, but she understands why some choose not to wait.

"Sometimes they don't have a choice," she said. "Sometimes they want to get away from the chaos that's going on, sometimes they're in danger, their family in danger."

The increase in ICE raids does make her anxious. According to ICE, thousands of migrants have been arrested over the past four days - including nearly one thousand on Sunday alone.