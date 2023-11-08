Watch CBS News
Trump Miami rally set to begin an hour before today's third Republican debate of 2023

By Jacqueline Quynh

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Supporters of former President Donald Trump began lining up before dawn for his rally Wednesday night in Hialeah.

Trump is set to take the stage at Ted Hendricks Stadium inside Henry Milander Park at 7 p.m., about an hour before the start of the third Republican Presidential Debate at the Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

Parking at the park and lines open at 8 a.m. Doors to the venue open at 2 p.m. and guest speakers will deliver remarks starting at 6 p.m.

The former president has a 40 percent lead over his closest competitor of the five remaining Republican presidential candidates.

Wednesday night's debate will be another chance for the Republican hopefuls to make a dent in Trump's popularity.

Trump's supporters say it won't make a difference.

"Thousands, millions across the country are behind him and we're going to be behind him until he says he's finished, and I don't see that happening," said supporter Sharon Anderson.

Kimulita Mann was one of Trump's supporters who was anxiously awaiting his arrival in Hialeah.

"I've been here since yesterday. I got to support my President Donald Trump. I love him. I love Melania. I love the family. They stand for America, they fight for America, they fight for us," said Mann.

Trump is currently facing multiple charges across several states including election interference. A new CBS News poll shows that 34 percent of Republican primary voters say the legal challenges he faces make them think better of Trump, with the majority saying these issues do not matter.

Trump also holds distinct advantages in his own right when voters look forward: More voters think they'd be better off financially if Trump wins in 2024, and more voters think it's Trump who can keep the U.S. out of a war, if he wins. 

Jacqueline Quynh is a CBS Miami reporter. My philosophy about news is simple: I aim to tell a story while focusing on the people who graciously let me into their lives.

First published on November 8, 2023 / 6:23 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

