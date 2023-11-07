Street closures, detours for Wednesday's RNC debate in Miami, Trump rally in Hialeah

MIAMI - There will be detours and delays as two big political events take place in South Florida on Wednesday night.

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts will play host to the third Republican Presidential Debate. Approximately 1,700 people are expected to attend the event inside the Knight Concert Hall, at 1300 Biscayne Boulevard.

To prepare for it road closures will begin at 1 p.m. and last until 1 a.m. Thursday.

Biscayne Boulevard between NE 11th Street to NE 15th Street and N. Bayshore Drive between NE 13th Street to 15th Street will be completely closed. All traffic traveling north and south will be re-routed.

Drivers headed north on Biscayne Boulevard will be rerouted at NE 11th Street, travel west to NE 1st Avenue, and continue north. Those wishing to continue north on Biscayne Boulevard may do so at NE 15th Street.

Drivers headed south Biscayne Boulevard will be rerouted at NE 15th Street, travel west to NE 2nd Avenue, and continue south. They can continue south on Biscayne Boulevard at NE 10th Street.

The expressway entrance ramp will be closed on Wednesday during event hours - 1:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

A designated Free Speech Zone will be on the east side of N. Bayshore Drive and NE 14th Street.

The second big event will impact the residential community surrounding Henry Milander Park in Hialeah. Former President Donald Trump will be staging a rally at the Ted Hendricks Stadium inside the park.

Street closures for former President Donald Trump's rally in Hialeah. City of Hialeah/Instagram

Parking and lines open at 8 a.m, doors to the venue open at 2 p.m., guest speakers will deliver remarks starting at 5 p.m. and Trump is scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m.

Street closures around the park begin at 9 a.m. and last until midnight. The closures include streets that encompass the park: West 45th Street, West 45th Place, West Second Avenue, and Palm Avenue along with some surrounding side streets.

"Please seek alternate routes and plan for heavy traffic throughout the vicinity," the city warned.