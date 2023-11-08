Donald Trump supporters pack Ted Hendricks Stadium in Miami area for rally. Here's what to expect

Hundreds line up to hear from former President Donald Trump in Hialeah

MIAMI -- Supporters of former President Donald Trump packed into Ted Hendricks Stadium in Hialeah Wednesday to hear from him as as other Republican candidates were preparing to take the stage for the third and final GOP presidential primary debate.

Trump, who leads his other opponents in virtually every major poll, has opted for counter programming, speaking at 7 p.m. in Hialeah at Ted Hendricks Stadium inside Henry Milander Park

Libby DePiero arrived at the site of the rally on Monday.

"This is my 73rd rally," she said. "I always understand what he says on the stage. I understand what's going on because we listen to the news and I can't figure it out."

The former president has a 40 percent lead over his closest competitor of the five remaining Republican presidential candidates.

Comic Roseanne Barr speaks at the Donald Trump rally in Hialeah. CBS News Miami

They were scheduled to take the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, which is hosting the event at 8 p.m. The debate Wednesday night will be another chance for the Republican hopefuls to make a dent in Trump's popularity.

But his supporters said it won't make a difference in their support for him.

"Thousands, millions across the country are behind him and we're going to be behind him until he says he's finished," supporter Sharon Anderson said. "And I don't see that happening."

Kimulita Mann was one of Trump's supporters who was anxiously awaiting his arrival in Hialeah.

"I've been here since yesterday. I got to support my President Donald Trump. I love him. I love Melania. I love the family. They stand for America, they fight for America, they fight for us," said Mann.

Trump is currently facing multiple charges across several states, including charges in Georgia regarding election interference.

But a new CBS News poll shows that 34 percent of Republican primary voters say the legal challenges he faces make them think better of Trump, with the majority saying these issues do not matter.

Trump also holds distinct advantages in his own right when voters look forward: More voters think they'd be better off financially if Trump wins in 2024, and more voters think it's Trump who can keep the U.S. out of a war, if he wins.