Treasury Department may issue $1 Trump coin for 250th anniversary of U.S. independence

The Treasury Department said it is working on a $1 coin featuring President Trump's image to mark the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence next year, although the design isn't final.

A U.S. Treasury official on Friday shared a preliminary design of the coin featuring Mr. Trump.

"No fake news here. These first drafts honoring America's 250th Birthday and @POTUS are real," U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach wrote in a social media post on Friday, which included drawings of the coin. "Looking forward to sharing more soon, once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over."

U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach shared the draft of a design of a commemorative $1 coin featuring President Trump's likeness that the agency may issue to mark the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. @TreasurerBeach/X

The obverse, or heads, side of the coin features Mr. Trump's profile, while the tails side depicts the president with his fist raised and a U.S. flag flying behind him, which is reminiscent of the photo taken after a failed assassination attempt on the president in Pennsylvania last year. The tails side also has the words "fight fight fight" emblazoned over Mr. Trump's image.

In a statement to CBS News, a Treasury spokesperson said the mockup of the coin shared in Beach's post reflects a draft and that the design isn't final. The White House didn't immediately return requests for comment.

"While a final $1 dollar coin design has not yet been selected to commemorate the United States' semiquincentennial, this first draft reflects well the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, even in the face of immense obstacles," the spokesperson said. "We look forward to sharing more soon."

While federal law prohibits the U.S. Treasury from issuing currency with the image of either a living former or current president, there may be more leeway with commemorative coins produced by the U.S. Mint. Currency is produced by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, while commemorative coins are produced by the U.S. Mint, which is part of the Treasury Department.

Regulations also state there must be a two-year period after the death of a former or current president before issuing currency with their likeness. Historically, the restriction is to avoid the appearance of a monarchy, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

Under a 2021 law, the Treasury is authorized to issue $1 commemorative coins to mark the nation's 250th anniversary.

The U.S. Mint has also recently issued commemorative quarters, with the agency announcing in December that it would feature five famous women — all deceased — on the 25-cent coins. They include Ida B. Wells, Juliette Gordon Low, Dr. Vera Rubin, Stacey Park Milbern and Althea Gibson.

One coin is on the way out, with the Treasury planning to halt production of the penny because its production costs exceed its face value.