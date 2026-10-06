Truck crashes through convenience store in Miami-Dade, sending woman to the hospital

A driver crashed a truck into a convenience store in northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday evening, sending one woman to the hospital and leaving customers rushing for help.

The store is a Kwik Stop located at Northwest 7th Avenue and 111th Street.

The injured woman remained hospitalized all night. Her condition remained unknown.

Joseph Sandy, the woman's husband, was inside the store with his family when the truck came through.

"All of a sudden I heard something like thunder. Like boom," Sandy said.

Sandy said he does not know how seriously his wife was hurt.

"I don't know how bad it is. She couldn't move," Sandy said.

He said he also saw smoke and heard the truck's tires.

"Smoke and I still heard the tires squealing. Like he still has his foot on the gas," Sandy said.

Candy Mazard was inside her food truck outside the store and stepped out to see what had happened.

"I'm like, oh my god, and I have my car over there, and I'm like, oh my god, thank god they didn't hit my car," Mazard said.

The store's owner, MD Hasan, said cleanup will take about a week and cost about $40,000. He said he hopes to reopen next week.

"This is the only income source that I have, and I have a family, and I have to pay rent, and I have three kids, you know," Hasan said.

It is not clear what caused the driver to crash through the store.