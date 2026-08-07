Mike Trout hits birthday home run as Los Angeles Angels beat Marlins 4-3 for Miami's 4th straight loss

Mike Trout and Nolan Schanuel both hit home runs for the Los Angeles Angels in a 4-3 win over the Marlins to open the series on Friday night, Miami's fourth straight loss.

Trout homered in the first inning to open the scoring. Trout, who turned 35 on Friday, hit a home run on his birthday for the sixth time in his 16 MLB seasons.

Josh Lowe scored when Trout reached on a fielder error by Josh Ekness and Schanuel hit a two-run shot to center field, his second home run in as many games, in the seventh.

Shaun Anderson (2-0) recorded the final out of the sixth and earned the win. He walked one and gave up one hit.

Owen Caissie walked to lead off the fourth, Jakub Marsee singled and Esteury Ruiz walked before Kyle Stowers drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in Caissie.

Stowers added an RBI single in the sixth.

In the ninth inning, with two outs, Leo Jiménez hit an RBI single to center field to score Agustín Ramírez and make it 4-3. Javier Sanoja hit the ball off the glove of third baseman Denzer Guzman and left fielder Jose Siri's throw home beat Jiménez to end the game. Replay review confirmed the out.

José Fermin pitched the ninth and earned his first career save. He allowed one run and three hits.

Ekness (0-1) pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed three runs.

RHP Sandy Alcantara (12-6, 3.68 ERA) starts for the Marlins on Saturday against the Angels' RHP Walbert Urena (7-7, 2.54).

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