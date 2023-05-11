Tri-Rail's emblematic "blue skies" trains are getting a makeover

FORT LAUDERDALE - Tri-Rail's emblematic "blue skies, white clouds, and palm trees" trains are getting a makeover.

Back in February, the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA) Governing Board began discussing re-wrapping the exterior of 12 locomotives and 49 passenger cars. With the impending expansion of service into MiamiCentral Station and new efforts to improve the train service, the board felt it was a great time to give its Tri-Rail trains a fresh new design.

"We as a board felt collectively that this was the perfect time to revitalize Tri-Rail's look with a fresh new wrap as we embark upon a new era with the system," said SFRTA Governing Board Commissioner Commissioner Raquel Regalado.

Twelve of the system's locomotives will have new engines installed in the next two years, while passenger cars are going through a refresh project where restrooms, seat repairs, and floor replacement are included in the work.

Tri-Rail's new look South Florida Regional Transportation Authority

In March, several design illustrations were presented to the board and they ultimately arrived at a consensus for Tri-Rail's first makeover in over 20 years.

"The design was chosen to make it easy to overlay advertising opportunities that can help garner additional revenue for the agency," said Regalado. "We expect it to be a hot commodity for vendors wanting to advertise in South Florida, as much as the service will be for the public when Tri-Rail trains are running in Downtown Miami."

The current "blue skies" themed wrap was not Tri-Rail's first look.

The original fleet of coaches, introduced in 1989, matched the green and white specifications of cars used by GO Transit in Canada. In 2000, the current tropical design was created and it was a year later to identify the system with its own brand.