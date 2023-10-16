Travelers to, from Israel converge at Miami International Airport as war against Hamas continues

MIAMI -- As the violence in the Middle East continues many people in South Florida are returning with powerful stories to share or are on a mission to travel to Israel to help those caught in the conflict.

Michael Bitton spoke to CBS News Miami on Monday before he boarded a flight to Israel. He said he felt compelled to help people in that war-torn country.

The Israeli military is preparing to invade Gaza after aircraft dropped thousands of leaflets on the northern Gaza Strip Friday warning residents in that part of the Palestinian territory to evacuate to its southern half. The Israeli military informed the United Nations late last week t that the entire population in northern Gaza should evacuate south almost immediately.

"They need our help," he said. "We have to show that we are there for them in what they are going through. This is horrible and we have to show that we are there for them. And we are here to stay."

He said he has relatives in the country.

Relatives at the Miami airport greet returning loved ones as the violence in the Middle East continues. CBS News Miami

"It's tough and this is very emotional," he said. "I have some family in Israel and I am going to support the whole country. If we don't do it, who will?"

Nati Schnitman, a Miami resident and Israeli native, formed America For Israel to help people in that country. He said his wife and three children still live there along with cousins who are in the military.

"When we found out about the war, we dropped everything that we were doing and we have more than 1,000 volunteers and over a million dollars in donations," she said. "We are sending pallets and suitcases, mostly helping soldiers. We have lists of materials in warehouses here and in Israel. We are helping them with tactical. Items. It is very difficult. So many people are affected."

Schnitman said the America for Israel group was created in a single day.

While some were departing for Israel, there were emotional moments at Miami International Airport as people waited for loved ones to arrive from there.

Ben Chordekar was overjoyed after having been able to finally obtain tickets for his wife and two children.

"I just kept trying every day to get my wife and babies out," he said.

Shia-el Weingart embraced her loved ones as she arrived at the airport.

It is crazy," she said. "I was not expecting to be back here so soon. I am happy to be back and safe. I think it was very traumatic. I have seen so many images I can not erase from my head. My friends were crying and in bomb shelters. This was hard and traumatizing."

Others told similar stories.

"I moved to Israel two weeks ago and I ended up being stuck in a building for an extended period of time," said Chazak Lipszyc."I came back here to help our community and Jewish people here. I woke up in the morning on that Saturday and I heard sirens and missiles coming at us."

Daron and Adina Laks were at the Miami airport to welcome their daughter-in-law and two granddaughters. Their son is a medical doctor in the Israeli Army.

"I am worried as a father," said Daron Laks, "War is not like Hollywood. There are real guns and bullets and people get injured and killed. He will do what all doctors do and that is take care of wounded and injured people. With technology at least we can speak with him and hope for the best."

"There are people like our son who are doctors and who see the worst of the worst," said Adina Lakes.

