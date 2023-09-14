Watch CBS News
Transmitter work could impact some CBS News Miami viewers early Monday

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- CBS Miami has a construction project that we want you to know about.

We're about to do some work on the transmitter tower that delivers our news to all of you watching

Many viewers won't notice a thing when the repairs begin in the early-morning hours of Monday, Sept. 18 but some may face service interruptions.

If you cannot see the newscast over the air, you can always get your CBS News Miami whenever you want it, wherever you are on our LIVE Streaming Channel. Watch for free anytime on the CBS News app or by watch Pluto-TV

September 15, 2023

