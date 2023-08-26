Watch CBS News
Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Depression 10 forms, heading toward Florida's Gulf Coast

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Provided nothing else develops prior to that, this system will be named Idalia. CBS News Miami

MIAMI — An area of low pressure near the Yucatan Peninsula has officially formed into Tropical Depression 10 Saturday afternoon.

It will be nearly stationary over the next day or day and a half before it moves north into the Gulf Monday. Advisories are issued for Mexico and Cuba, but none for the U.S. as of Saturday afternoon.

There's good agreement that the storm will track to the west over the very warm waters of the Gulf, with favorable conditions for development. Provided nothing else develops prior to that, this system will be named Idalia.

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather team now has forecast tracks coming every 6 hours with new advisories. Change in track or intensity will impact the conditions here so look for updates.

First published on August 26, 2023 / 5:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

