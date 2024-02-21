Toshiba Laptop AC adapters recalled after hundreds catch fire, causing minor burns

Roughly 16.8 million Toshiba laptop AC adapters sold across the U.S. and Canada are being recalled after hundreds of cases where the product overheated or caught fire, with dozen of minor burn injuries reported, according to a notice posted Wednesday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves AC adapters sold separately and with Toshiba brand personal laptop computers at retailers nationwide and Toshiba.com from April 2008 through April 2014 for between $25 and $75, stated Irvine, Calif.-based Dynabook Americas Inc., formerly Toshiba PC Company.

Manufactured in China, the imported adapters can overheat and spark, making them a burn and fire hazard. The company has received 679 reports of the adapters catching on fire, melting and burning, as well as 43 reports of minor burn injuries.

An image of a recalled Toshiba AC laptop adapter. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Those who purchased the recalled adapters should stop using them and contact Dynabook for a free replacement. More than 60 model numbers are being recalled: People can check here or here to find out if they own one and for instructions on ordering a replacement.

People will have to submit a photo of their AC adapter with the power cord cut and certify proper disposal to dba-acadapter2024@dynabook.com to receive a free replacement.

About 15.5 million of the recalled adapters were sold in the U.S. and another 1.3 million in Canada.