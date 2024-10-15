Today is first official day of dry season in South Florida

Today marks the first official day of the dry season for South Florida. The dry season runs from Oct. 15 through May 15 when we see about 30% of our total yearly rainfall. During the dry season, cold fronts bring slightly cooler, drier air and as more fronts move through there is less rainfall. Drier air leads to larger variations in temperatures.

This morning we are waking up to dry conditions in Broward and Miami-Dade counties but there are showers moving in across parts of the Keys. The chance of rain is low today with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances NEXT weather

Minor coastal saltwater flooding will be possible around high tide times. The next high tide in Fort Lauderdale will take place at 7:54 p.m.., 7:39 p.m. in Miami,.8:02 p.m. in Key Largo, 9:10 p.m. in Key West.

Later tonight another round of wet weather will move in across parts of the Keys and Miami-Dade.

Wednesday the chance of rain will be higher and the winds will increase. Highs will rise to the mid 80s.

Thursday will be our coolest day courtesy of a "fall" cold front. We will wake up to lows in the upper 60s for some inland areas and low 70s around the rest of South Florida. Highs will be in the low 80s with a gusty breeze. Minor coastal flooding will be possible due to the full super Hunter's Moon.

Morning low temperatures Next weather

It stays windy late week into the weekend leading to hazardous beach and boating conditions. The chance of rain rises Friday into Saturday with scattered showers and storms possible. It will be drier by Sunday. Highs remain in the mid 80s this weekend.