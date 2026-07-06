Tim Hardaway Jr. returns home as Miami Heat sign veteran guard: "Hardaway is obviously a great name around here"

The Miami Heat are bringing a familiar name back to South Florida.

The Heat announced Monday that the team has signed veteran guard Tim Hardaway Jr.. As is team policy, the club did not disclose the terms of the agreement.

"Hardaway is obviously a great name around here," Heat President Pat Riley said in a statement. "Tim Jr. is one of the most explosive shooters in the league and a player we have long coveted. We are thrilled to finally be able to bring him home."

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 16: Tim Hardaway Jr. #8 of the Detroit Pistons celebrates a overtime three point basket while playing the Miami Heat at Little Caesars Arena on December 16, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 125-124 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License. / Getty Images

The move marks a homecoming for Hardaway Jr., who attended Miami Palmetto Senior High School before beginning a 13-year NBA career.

Last season with the Denver Nuggets, Hardaway Jr. appeared in 80 games, making six starts, and averaged 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 26.6 minutes per game. He shot a career-best 40.7% from three-point range while connecting on 224 three-pointers — the second-most in a single season in Nuggets franchise history.

Hardaway Jr. scored in double figures 57 times during the season, including 17 games with at least 20 points and one 30-point outing. He also knocked down multiple three-pointers in 57 games, including 13 contests with five or more made shots from beyond the arc.

Over his NBA career, Hardaway Jr. has played in 893 regular-season games, including 428 starts. He owns career averages of 13.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 36.5% from three-point range and 81.5% from the free-throw line.

The veteran has reached the playoffs seven times and was part of an NBA Finals team in 2024.

His return to Miami carries added significance because of his family legacy. Hardaway Jr. is the son of Tim Hardaway, whose No. 10 jersey hangs in the rafters at Kaseya Center. The younger Hardaway will also wear No. 10 with the Heat, continuing a number synonymous with one of the franchise's most celebrated players.

The signing adds veteran experience and perimeter shooting to Miami's roster as the Heat continue preparing for the upcoming NBA season.