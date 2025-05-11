Tim Elko hits 3-run homer for 1st career hit as White Sox beat Marlins

Tim Elko hit a three-run homer — his first hit in the major leagues — in the sixth inning on Sunday to help the Chicago White Sox beat the Miami Marlins 4-2.

The White Sox rebounded from getting swept in four games at Kansas City to win their third series of the season.

Andrew Vaughn hit an RBI single in the third inning for the White Sox. Miami's Xavier Edwards answered with a single that scored Matt Mervis to make it 1-1 in the fourth. Edwards finished with two hits and a stolen base.

Mike Vasil (2-1) pitched three innings of relief, giving up a run on three hits, and Cam Booser worked the ninth for his first save of the season.

Sandy Alcantara (2-5) gave up four runs on seven hits with three walks and eight strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Chase Meidroth went 2 for 4 with a double for Chicago.

Key moment

Matt Thaiss led off the sixth with a single and moved to third on a one-out single by Joshua Palacios. Two pitches later, the 26-year-old Elko — who made his major league debut Saturday in a 3-1 loss to the Marlins — hit a curveball over the wall in left-center to give the White Sox a 4-1 lead.

Key stat

With two out and runners on the corners in the sixth, Thaiss picked off Nick Fortes at third base to keep the game tied at 1-all.

Up next

The Marlins move to Chicago's North Side for three games against the Cubs, with Cal Quantrill (2-3, 7.11 ERA) scheduled to start Monday against Colin Rea (2-0, 2.43). The White Sox kick off three games at Cincinnati on Tuesday with Jonathan Cannon (2-4, 4.09) expected to start against the Reds' Andrew Abbott (2-0, 2.25 ERA).