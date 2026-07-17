Three men arrested in Virginia Gardens human trafficking sting ahead of Miami World Cup match

Ahead of tomorrow's World Cup match in Miami, three men were arrested in Virginia Gardens as part of a human trafficking sting operation.

The men were arrested for allegedly trying to meet with juvenile girls for sex.

David Talukdar / Getty Images

Investigators said the suspects entered a room expecting to meet teen girls, but instead encountered tactical teams.

One of the men arrested is a labor organizer for the United Teachers of Dade.

"Good morning Mr. Lopez, you were arrested for human trafficking," Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer said.

Xavier Lopez, 30, was arrested Thursday night.

According to police, he responded to an ad for sex with a girl under 18.

"He paid $400, excuse me, for what he thought was an half hour of sex with two juvenile females," Glazer said.

Lopez, a labor union organizer for the United Teachers of Dade, is also the vice president for the South Florida chapter of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute.

Dominick Munoz, a 23-year-old bank teller, was also arrested.

In the arrest affidavit, police say Munoz allegedly agreed to pay $650 for sex with two juveniles.

After he was arrested, detectives say he made the statement, "This is going to ruin my life, my life is over. I'm young, I can work with you guys. Let me work for you guys."

He asked to represent himself during his bond hearing.

"I would love to represent myself in this case," Munoz said to the judge.

"Oh sure, that's fine. Probably smarter to get a lawyer though and spend some money since you're facing life in prison on the human trafficking charge," Glazer replied.

Then there's 18-year-old Alain Pachecho, who police say was dropped off at the sting operation.

"Interesting case about that one, he actually took an Uber to meet the victim if you will. Unfortunately during high profile events such as FIFA it is known that unfortunately human trafficking does occur," said Virginia Gardens police Detective Darwin Villavicencio.

All three men were automatically denied bond for the human trafficking charge and face up to life in prison.