Thousands have spooktacular time at "Wicked Manors" on Halloween

FORT LAUDERDALE — A little rain didn't stop people from having a spooktacular time on Halloween, as thousands came out for the "Wicked Manors" block party in Wilton Manors on Thursday.

It's the one night of the year when you can really bring out your wild side and people show out in their costumes for the celebration.

"I'm out here just having fun, turning up, walking around," said partygoer Ben Francois.

Some costumes were planned months in advance.

"I've been wanting to put this costume together for a long time and I finally found the pieces and I put it together and so far, it's a success," said another partygoer Jacy Harris.

Others just put something magical together on a whim.

People of all ages walked the streets, showing off their Halloween fits, even the pets got into the holiday spirit.

The celebrations took a brief intermission when it started pouring. People were scurrying through Wilton Drive to find a place to stay dry. But most people didn't ghost the event and stayed through the storm to party on.