Third person dies in shooting at Lake Worth bar; 4th man injured

LAKE WORTH BEACH - A third person has died in the quadruple shooting at a downtown Lake Worth Beach bar on Dec. 10 that injured a fourth person -- all workers at a nearby pub.

Reginald Gordon, 50, was in the hospital in critical condition after the shooting occurred in the 600 block of Lake Avenue at Old Key Lime House.

The four victims were employees of Old Key Lime House at 614 Lake Avenue in Lantana, about a mile away from where they gathered for a holiday party.

The sheriff's office identified the two men who died as Christopher Allen, 33, and Steven Stratis, 24.

Old Key Lime House shared posted on Facebook on Sunday morning the names and photos of those who died.

Daquan Sigler, 30, was injured.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the alleged gunman, identified as 23-year-old Morey Pinard III, second-degree murder with a firearm and attempted second-degree murder with a firearm.

Pinard's alleged accomplice, 19-year-old Michael Vititoe, has been charged with simple battery and accessory after the fact in a homicide.

Old Key Lime House owner Ryan Cordero and some employees from the Old Key Lime House attended the court hearing for Pinard and Vititoe.

The shooting took place around 1 a.m. A witness told CBS-affiliate WPEC that she and a group of her co-workers from Old Key Lime House attended a holiday party at Lilo's Streetfood and Bar. She said several in the group then left to go play pool at The Rock Irish Pub across the street. She said she stepped out for a moment and returned to chaos.

"When I came back I saw police pull up, (I) immediately ran in and saw two of our coworkers deceased on the floor," she said.

According to the sheriff's office, another witness said that while they were taking pictures at the holiday party, he encountered Pinard and Vititoe, who bumped into him and caused him to drop his camera. When he asked if they were okay, they replied "Yo, you got a problem?" That moment led to an argument, in which Pinard and Vititoe asked the witness to step outside of the pub.

The witness then went to tell his uncle about the situation and they were walking to the front of the bar when Vititoe punched him in the face, WPEC reported. It was then that Pinard pulled out a gun and began shooting.

Another witness reported hearing approximately nine shots and only saw Pinard firing.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video that caught the moments leading up to the shooting, which showed Pinard and Vititoe entering the bar and mingling with other patrons before tensions heated up between Vititoe and another man before the two suspects fled the scene when gunfire erupted, WPEC reported.

Security footage also showed that Pinard appeared to be carrying what looked like a firearm as they exited the bar.

"It's reprehensible, despicable, an abomination," Cordero told WPEC shortly after the men appeared in court.