Lake Worth Beach bar shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 others injured

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

LAKE WORTH - A shooting overnight at a downtown Lake Worth Beach bar left two men dead and two others injured.

According to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Monday at the Rock Irish Push on Lake Avenue, near South K Street.

A witness told CBS-affiliate WPEC that she and a group of her co-workers from Old Key Lime House attended a holiday party at Lilo's Streetfood and Bar. She said the group left to go play pool at the Rock Irish Pub across the street. She said she stepped out for a moment and returned to chaos. 

"When I came back I saw police pull up, immediately ran in and saw two of our coworkers deceased on the floor. One in pretty bad condition and the other one already ran out and found an ambulance but four people (were) shot," she said.

The sheriff's office said the two injured men were taken to a nearby hospital; one had life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not released any information on a possible suspect, nor did they say what led to the shooting.  

