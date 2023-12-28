Things to do in South Florida for New Year's Weekend

MIAMI — South Florida is no stranger to the nightlife and party scene. So if you're looking for things to do this New Year's Weekend, CBS News Miami is here to help you ring in the new year.

Bayfront New Year's Eve 2024

Preparations are underway for the Magic City's marquee New Year's Eve celebration: Bayfront New Year's Eve 2024.

Organizers are promising that this year's celebrations will be bigger than ever as more than 30 artists will take the stage to sing hit songs and end the year in true Miami fashion, all of which will be marked by the triumphant return of the "Big Orange": the 35-foot, 2,000-pound LED sculpture that will climb up to the top of the InterContinental Hotel to ring in 2024.

The event will be capped with a spectacular 20-minute fireworks show at midnight.

The party kicks off at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, and you can register online for a free general admission ticket at www.BayfrontNYE.com.

NightGarden's Grand New Year's Eve

As 2023 draws to a close, South Floridians can also check out NightGarden's Grand New Year's Eve at the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables.

Celebrating its fifth year, NightGarden promises an engaging mix of interactive installations, contemporary music, and delicious food and drinks. And, this New Year's Eve, attendees can expect a blend of tradition and innovation to set the tone for 2024.

The celebrations will start at 6 p.m. on Sunday and go on until 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, with a breathtaking fireworks showcase at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets for adults (ages 11 and over) are priced at $44, but there are discounts available for students, military personnel and senior citizens (65 and over). You can purchase tickets here.

Fontainebleau New Year's Eve 2024

The Fontainebleau in Miami Beach is known for its New Year's Eve parties, and this year's celebration is no different. Headling Sunday night's event are rapper Cardi B and DJ/producer Gryffin, who will ring in the new year with a virtual ball drop and countdown as the champagne flows.

Premium admission starts at $300 but includes access to the poolscape and an open bar, and only reserved for guests ages 21 and over. Additionally, Fontainebleau offers a $450 Family Experience package that's open to all ages and includes a buffet dinner and open bar.

Doors open at 9 p.m. on Sunday (8 p.m. for the Family Experience) and the festivities go on until 2 a.m. on Monday. You can purchase tickets here.

Celebration & Firework Show at Regatta Grove

Embark on a festive voyage on Sunday with a memorable celebration and firework show at Regatta Grove in Coconut Grove.

The event promises a night of excitement and wonder as the clock strikes midnight with fireworks and groovy music.

Tickets start at $50 and the event goes on from 8 p.m. Sunday to 3 a.m. Monday. You can purchase tickets and learn more about the event here.

Fort Lauderdale Orange Bowl Downtown Countdown

Touted as one of the best New Year's Eve celebrations in Florida, the Fort Lauderdale Orange Bowl Downtown Countdown is a free street festival full of fun and excitement for people of all ages.

Each year, revelers pack downtown Fort Lauderdale to ring in the New Year and see the magnificent lighted drop at midnight. Festivities for children include bounce houses, inflatables, face painting, games, contests, dancing and a special kids countdown. But when the night falls, the party begins for adults with live music.

The celebrations start at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday and go on until 1 a.m. Monday. For more information, click here.

Mallory Square Sunset Celebration

If you want something a little more low-key, then head on down to the Florida Keys for the Mallory Square Sunset Celebration in Key West.

Here, revelers gather for nightly performances from magicians, jugglers and other artists and the pink and orange final sunset of 2023 serves as the backdrop to this New Year's Eve celebration.

Festivities begin two hours before sunset and you can learn more about the event here.

West Palm Beach Holiday in Paradise

Though normal operations are from 6 to 10 p.m., Sandi, Ferris and Paradise Island will be staying open late and lighting up the night skies above West Palm Beach to celebrate New Year's this year.

As part of the city's Holiday in Paradise display, Sandi is the world's only 35-foot tall, 700-ton holiday tree, Ferris is a beautifully lit Ferris Wheel and Paradise Island is a super-sized sandbox featuring the Holly Jolly Pirate Ship.

Celebrations begin at 6 p.m. Sunday and run until midnight. For more information, click here.