Big Orange rise on NYE returns to Miami this year after three year hiatus

Big Orange is back to ring-in the New Year

Big Orange is back to ring-in the New Year

Big Orange is back to ring-in the New Year

MIAMI - An iconic part of Miami's New Year's Eve celebration will make a return this year.

Yes, the physical Big Orange will once again do a 400-foot climb to the top of the InterContinental Hotel to ring in the new year.

"I am proud to continue to support the installation of this community tradition," said Mayor Francis X. Suarez. "The Big Orange not only has been a part of our New Year's (NYE) celebration for more than 30 years, but it is an attraction that the thousands of residents and visitors that participate in our NYE Bash look forward to enjoying every year."

Tens of thousands of people make their way to Miami's Bayfront Park for the annual concert and fireworks show.

The Big Orange has not risen in the last three years.

The first two years of absences were chalked up to COVID-19 and the pandemic.

Last year, Steve Carpenter who is also known as Mr. Neon and the creator of The Big Orange, said they decided not to do it because the event always drew a huge crowd and there was a flu outbreak going on at the time. A virtual Big Orange was projected onto the side of the building to ring in 2023.

The famous sun glass-wearing neon fruit was dubbed "La Gran Naranja" in 2015 in honor of the Viva Florida 500 Celebration of Florida's Spanish discovery.

It was commissioned by the Greater Miami Host Committee to be created by industrial artist Carpenter, aka Mr. Neon, 35 years ago.

The six-hour Bayfront Park event, which features live music and fireworks, begins at 6 p.m. on December 31st.