Come on down! Audition for The Price Is Right with CBS Miami at Toyota of Hollywood

Think you have what it takes to hear the words, "Come on down!" CBS Miami (WFOR-TV) is giving South Florida viewers a chance to audition to become a contestant on one of America's favorite game shows, The Price Is Right.

Join CBS Miami at Toyota of Hollywood on Friday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for your chance to impress the show's casting producers and potentially earn a trip to Los Angeles to compete for a spot on the iconic daytime game show.

Here's everything you need to know before you arrive.

Where to go

The contestant search will take place Friday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Toyota of Hollywood, located at 1841 N. State Rd. 7, Hollywood, FL 33021, inside the dealership showroom.

Admission is free, and no purchase is necessary. All participants must check in at the registration table before they can audition.

Eligibility

To audition, participants must:

Be 18 years of age or older at the time of application.

Be a legal resident of the United States currently residing in one of the 50 states or Washington, D.C.

Meet these additional eligibility requirements.

Registration

All participants must download and complete this contestant application and sign the required release and waiver before auditioning.

Applications must be submitted at the casting call and include the completed paperwork along with the on-camera audition recording. Only one application per person will be accepted.

Audition process

Each participant will have approximately 30 seconds to audition in front of a camera. During the audition, casting producers may ask questions such as "Why do you want to be a contestant on The Price Is Right?" or "Why do you think you'd make a great contestant?"

Two semi-finalists will be selected from the South Florida casting call. Producers will judge applicants based on the clarity of their answers, personality and enthusiasm.

Audition tips

Be authentic. Let your personality shine.

Let your personality shine. This isn't a job interview. Have fun.

Have fun. Bring your best energy and show why you'd be a fun contestant on the show.

What happens if you're selected?

Two semi-finalists from the South Florida casting call will receive a trip to Los Angeles, including round-trip airfare (or ground transportation, if applicable), two nights of hotel accommodations and transportation related to the show's taping.

Once in Los Angeles, producers will conduct another interview before selecting one of the two semi-finalists to hear those famous words: "Come on down!" That person will then have the opportunity to compete as a contestant on an episode of The Price Is Right.