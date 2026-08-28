The Heartbeat of the Locker Room: How Josh Garcia Has Won Over the Miami Dolphins

In the high-stakes, fast-paced environment of an NFL facility, success is often measured in split seconds, precise routes, and massive contracts. However, for the Miami Dolphins, one of the team's most vital contributors isn't chasing a touchdown; he is ensuring the team is ready to play.

Josh Garcia, a dedicated Special Olympics athlete who lives with autism, has become a fixture of the Dolphins equipment staff. Since joining the team, Garcia's work ethic and presence have reshaped the daily rhythm of the locker room. Whether preparing gear or ensuring practice equipment is ready, Garcia has become an integral part of the organization's operations.

CBS Miami's Mike Cugno highlighted Garcia's story during the team's pregame coverage against the Atlanta Falcons, showcasing the bond between Garcia and the players.

According to those within the organization, Garcia is the team's unsung MVP. Players across the 53-man roster consistently point to him as a favorite staff member, citing his tireless work ethic and positive attitude.

For the Dolphins, Garcia is more than just a staffer; he is a core member of the team family.