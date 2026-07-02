The Everglades Foundation says Everglades has drought-level water shortages, fueling wildfires

The Everglades are facing significant water shortages, a condition experts say is fueling deep-burning wildfires across South Florida.

The "River of Grass" marshes, typically lush with water, are now characterized by cracked mud. On Thursday, low water lines were visible throughout the area, a stark contrast to what airboat captains say the landscape looks like during a normal rainy season.

Greg Mislow, an airboat captain, noted that water levels in the marshes are down by multiple feet. While the current conditions are severe, Mislow said the terrain was even drier when he navigated the area for CBS News Miami on June 21.

"There should usually be 3 feet of water standing right there," Mislow said, pointing to a now-dry section of his route.

The lack of water has complicated navigation, forcing operators to avoid traditional paths. Mislow warned that attempting to travel through certain areas now carries a high risk of getting stuck.

According to the South Florida Water Management District, rainfall in the Everglades was approximately 33% below normal during the region's dry season. Data from The Everglades Foundation indicates that only 1.9 inches of rain fell between November and February.

Erik Stabenau, a scientist with The Everglades Foundation, said the region requires consistent, year-round rainfall to saturate the soil effectively.

"It's going to take more than one rain event to make up for two years of drought," Stabenau said.

While a reservoir project is currently underway south of Lake Okeechobee, designed to collect and distribute clean water to the Everglades, Stabenau noted that the infrastructure cannot function without significant precipitation.

"Can't work with water you don't have," he added.

These dry conditions have served as fuel for wildfires that have spread across Broward and Miami-Dade counties. Stabenau noted that while the frequency of fires hasn't been abnormally high, the nature of the blazes has changed.

"We haven't seen a ridiculously large number of fires, but where we've seen them, they burn really, really deep and they burn really, really fast," Stabenau said.

Beyond the immediate fire threat, the drought is endangering local flora and fauna. The shallow water conditions have forced wildlife, including alligators, to search for deeper pools to submerge.

Stabenau warned that because the fires are burning deep into the soil, the long-term ecological damage could be severe, potentially taking decades or even centuries to fully recover.