A Texas high school had to move its graduation because only 5 students were reportedly eligible to graduate

A high school in Marlin, Texas, postponed its graduation ceremony until June to allow students more time to reach graduation requirements.

According to CBS affiliate KWTX, 28 of 33 seniors at Marlin High School did not meet graduation requirements, and their attendance records and grades are to blame.

"The district has affirmed its commitment to providing necessary resources and support to students, and the new graduation date is seen as a testament to this commitment," The Marlin Independent School District said in a press release.

The district said research has shown "regular school attendance is a powerful predictor of student success." They recently moved to a four-day week in an effort to increase instruction and student engagement on the days when school is in session, while decreasing absences, according to the district's Chief Academic Officer Nikisha Edwards.

On Wednesday, there was a mandatory meeting for parents of seniors.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Darryl Henson said in a statement that the school's "commitment to excellence remains unshaken."

"We hold firm to our belief that every student in Marlin ISD can and will achieve their potential," he said. "Students will be held to the same high standard as any other student in Texas."