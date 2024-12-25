Teens spread joy to children in Broward County on Christmas Day

BROWARD COUNTY - Instead of opening gifts on Christmas morning, dozens of local teens handed out presents to other kids in Broward County.

A caravan of about 30 cars, buses and red convertibles drove through the county to give gifts to about 30 families to spread holiday joy.

They made holiday wishes come true.

"I think it's all due to Santa Claus and the spirit of just giving," one mom told CBS News Miami. "And my kids deserve this and more. And I have three girls out here that we just moved here from New York, so it's been a blessing, you know, and this is, like, way over than I've ever seen when I was a kid. So thank you."

Santa couldn't have done it without the help of 40 teens who raised thousands of dollars.

Addison Frazier said they bought the presents and wrapped them.

And they raised money through fundraisers and going to places seeking donations.

Lauren Welmaker, another teen, said "that's what Christmas is about, just spreading joy to everyone. It doesn't matter if you know them or if you're just meeting them. Everyone deserves to wake up on Christmas morning and have a gift waiting for them."

This is the 12th annual giveaway with the help of the Greater Fort Lauderdale chapter of Jack and Jill America.

The chapter said the goal of the giveaway is to make the holiday special for children in Broward County where one out of three live in low-income households, according to 2019 data.

Former State Sen. Chris Smith, who served as Santa, said recipients are recommended through different community organizations."

It's worthwhile for the teens.

"When they get home, they'll understand a little more and appreciate their gifts a little more when they see some of the families that we go to this morning," Smith said.